Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

