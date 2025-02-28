Nwam LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SLYG stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.