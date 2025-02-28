Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic View of TKO Group Q1 Earnings

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TKO Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

In other TKO Group news, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at $237,803,953.66. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

