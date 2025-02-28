Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

