Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 1,498 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

