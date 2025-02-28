Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.2% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Eaton by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ETN opened at $290.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.26.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

