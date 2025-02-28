Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CAO Sells 1,214 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CAO David K. Loomis sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $20,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,955.25. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $17.26 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 204,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

