Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Up 390.0% in February

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the January 31st total of 275,500 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRY opened at $1.40 on Friday. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a negative net margin of 594.64%.

Insider Transactions at Lottery.com

About Lottery.com

In related news, Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,487 shares in the company, valued at $418,809.67. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,450. Corporate insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

