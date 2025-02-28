GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $73,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 767.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 229.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UMB Financial by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,567. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF opened at $108.65 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

