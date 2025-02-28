Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,298,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,774,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,889,000 after purchasing an additional 521,068 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,616,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,893,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,806,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,378,000 after buying an additional 180,292 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

