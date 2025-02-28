Passive Capital Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTES. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.