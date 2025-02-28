iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $94.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

