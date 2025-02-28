Passive Capital Management LLC. Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

