Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,004,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $34,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 137,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Further Reading

