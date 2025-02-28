Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6,118.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 192,971 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %

WY stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.