Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $32.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

