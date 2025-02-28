FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in FirstCash by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.