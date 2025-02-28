Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after buying an additional 1,239,479 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 192,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AA opened at $33.45 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

