Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDT Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,600,000 after buying an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Under Armour by 781.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Under Armour by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

