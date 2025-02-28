Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 8,575 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

