Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 459,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

