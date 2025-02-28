Gordian Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 5.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

