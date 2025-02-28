Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

COST stock opened at $1,021.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $980.62 and its 200 day moving average is $936.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

