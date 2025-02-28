Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after buying an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,431,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 456,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,040,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CGGR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

