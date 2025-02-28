Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways
International Seaways Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,197.30. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after buying an additional 414,610 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after acquiring an additional 369,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 273,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.