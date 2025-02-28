Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340.60. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,986. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.