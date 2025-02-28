Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,292,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 175,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Certara by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,901,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,006 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

