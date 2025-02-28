Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $4.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

GERN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Geron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163,889 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Geron by 947.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,802,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

