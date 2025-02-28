Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.73. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $126.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

