Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $123.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,654,000 after purchasing an additional 941,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after buying an additional 893,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,231,000 after buying an additional 522,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

