National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $54,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of CAH opened at $127.22 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

