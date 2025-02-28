Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 26,727 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

