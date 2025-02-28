Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:AWI opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

