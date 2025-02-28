Christopher F. Keating Sells 5,709 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trimble Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 78.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 6,109.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
