Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 182,123 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49.

On Friday, February 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

