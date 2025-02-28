Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 182,123 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49.
- On Friday, February 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.