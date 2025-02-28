NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

