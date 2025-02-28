Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of PRCT Q1 Earnings

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRCT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $65.02 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 168,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 551,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. This trade represents a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

