Q1 Earnings Estimate for Sezzle Issued By B. Riley

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sezzle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $286.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $477.52.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. The trade was a 3.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

