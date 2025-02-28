Brokers Set Expectations for SoundThinking Q1 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundThinking in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

SoundThinking Trading Down 3.8 %

SoundThinking stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SoundThinking by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,350 shares of company stock worth $308,032. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

