National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:TF Q1 Earnings

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TF stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.52. The stock has a market cap of C$555.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$6.54 and a twelve month high of C$8.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.90%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

