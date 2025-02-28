GenTrust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.