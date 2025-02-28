Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Data Storage were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $3.82 on Friday. Data Storage Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Data Storage Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

