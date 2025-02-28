Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,594 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 86.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 415,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 192,143 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 134,407 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

