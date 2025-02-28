Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $166.78 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.