AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.