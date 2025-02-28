Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQE. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $2,177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

QQQE opened at $91.87 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

