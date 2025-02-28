Private Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the period. Information Services Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Information Services Group worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of -43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

