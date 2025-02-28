Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:MSI opened at $429.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.07 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
