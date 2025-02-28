United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRKS. Mizuho raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

PRKS stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.99. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,257.18. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $27,850,000.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

