Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,981,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atos Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.